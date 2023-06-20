Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 11,378.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,453 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.30% of Penske Automotive Group worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.01. 56,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average is $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

