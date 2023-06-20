Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PVL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 158,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,427. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

