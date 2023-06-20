Personal Assets Trust plc (PNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on July 28th

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Personal Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

LON PNL opened at GBX 470.55 ($6.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 477.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 477.39. Personal Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 463.87 ($5.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 501.50 ($6.42). The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,355.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 208 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 477 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £992.16 ($1,269.56). In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Mandy Clements bought 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 477 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £992.16 ($1,269.56). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £260.28 ($333.05). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 273 shares of company stock valued at $130,502. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

