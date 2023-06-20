Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 3617652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Trading Down 38.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.36.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.