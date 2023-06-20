Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $11.57. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 1,748 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.