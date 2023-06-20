Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.