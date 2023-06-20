Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

