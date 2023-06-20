PlatinX Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One PlatinX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $176,016.60 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

