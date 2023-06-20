Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLSPF) Shares Down 1.6%

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.68. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Plus Products Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68.
Plus Products Company Profile
Plus Products, Inc (Canada) engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F. Heimark and Roy McFarland on March 29, 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus Products (PLSPF)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.