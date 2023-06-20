PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.