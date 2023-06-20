Premia (PREMIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.23 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $22,939.35 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

