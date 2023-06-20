Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.33

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.
