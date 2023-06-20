Professional Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 3.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.8 %

ELV stock traded down $7.86 on Tuesday, hitting $435.35. 875,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,572. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.87 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.