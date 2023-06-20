Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $242,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $100.77. 718,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.89. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

