Professional Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.29. 401,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,856. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

