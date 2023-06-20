ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.77

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.77 and last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 62826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

