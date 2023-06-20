Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Further Reading

