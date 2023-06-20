QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is KRS Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.7% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. HSBC cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.30. 3,877,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,941,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

