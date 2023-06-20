QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,416 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 7.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $119.80. 2,181,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,919,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

