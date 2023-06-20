Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QUOT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,485,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,119. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $383.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

