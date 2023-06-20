RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Trading Down 1.3 %

RDCM stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 million, a P/E ratio of -114.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

