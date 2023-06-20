Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.