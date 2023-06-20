Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.