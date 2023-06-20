Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,399. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

