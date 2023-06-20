Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for VolitionRx (VNRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN: VNRX):

6/15/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/14/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/12/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/10/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 72,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,536. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

