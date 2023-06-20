Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.00

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.88 ($0.36), with a volume of 2380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Redx Pharma Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £93.36 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.25.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

