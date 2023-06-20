Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,029 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive accounts for 2.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 14,371,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,706,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

