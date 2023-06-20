Renaissance Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $693,826.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,324 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

