Renaissance Capital LLC Lowers Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. GLOBALFOUNDRIES makes up 1.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFS. Wedbush decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 215,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,224. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.95.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.