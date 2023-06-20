Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.93. 150,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,684. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

