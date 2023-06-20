Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Affirm by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AFRM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,723,248. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.