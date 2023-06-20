Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. 66,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $54.84.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

