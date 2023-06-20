Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 6,198 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. ON makes up approximately 1.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. 1,657,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONON. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.