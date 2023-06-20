Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 20th (AAOI, ACLX, ADCT, AGF.B, AGFMF, AGL, AJG, ALLG, ATLC, BABA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 20th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $7.00.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $40.00.

had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $57.00.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $12.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$8.75.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$8.75.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $27.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $240.00 to $245.00.

Allego (NYSE:ALLG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $48.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($4.09). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 525 ($6.72) to GBX 640 ($8.19). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $111.00 to $103.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.80.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $375.00 to $365.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $83.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $24.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $109.00 to $103.00.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $4.50 to $5.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$8.00.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $235.00 to $205.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $120.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $580.00 to $560.00.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $32.00.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.20 to $5.10.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $419.00 to $440.00.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from C$0.70 to C$0.80.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $198.00 to $227.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $325.00 to $340.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $590.00 to $530.00.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00.

Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $1.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from $375.00 to $500.00.

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) was given a C$0.21 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $380.00 to $365.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $60.00.

Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) was given a C$3.04 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $472.00 to $500.00.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57). Berenberg Bank currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 5,400 ($69.10) to GBX 5,700 ($72.94). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.76) to GBX 400 ($5.12). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $41.00 to $35.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $110.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $150.00 to $145.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $26.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$8.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $150.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $92.00.

