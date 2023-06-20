Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 20th (AAOI, ACLX, ADCT, AGF.B, AGFMF, AGL, AJG, ALLG, ATLC, BABA)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 20th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $7.00.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $40.00.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $57.00.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $12.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$8.75.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$8.75.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $27.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $240.00 to $245.00.

Allego (NYSE:ALLG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $48.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($4.09). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 525 ($6.72) to GBX 640 ($8.19). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $111.00 to $103.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.80.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $375.00 to $365.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $83.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $24.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $109.00 to $103.00.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $4.50 to $5.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$8.00.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $235.00 to $205.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $120.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $580.00 to $560.00.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $32.00.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.20 to $5.10.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $419.00 to $440.00.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from C$0.70 to C$0.80.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $198.00 to $227.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $325.00 to $340.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $590.00 to $530.00.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00.

Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $1.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from $375.00 to $500.00.

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) was given a C$0.21 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $380.00 to $365.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $60.00.

Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) was given a C$3.04 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $472.00 to $500.00.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57). Berenberg Bank currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 5,400 ($69.10) to GBX 5,700 ($72.94). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.76) to GBX 400 ($5.12). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $41.00 to $35.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $110.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $150.00 to $145.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $26.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$8.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $150.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $92.00.

