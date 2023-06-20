ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $324,405.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.98. 286,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.18 and a one year high of $247.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.25.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

