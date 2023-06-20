Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of QSR stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $77.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $91,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after buying an additional 58,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,373 shares during the last quarter.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
- Fastly Shares Stage a Rally on New Flat-Rate Pricing Model
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.