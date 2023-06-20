Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $77.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $91,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after buying an additional 58,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.