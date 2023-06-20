Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.42% -39.68% Adaptive Biotechnologies -105.87% -41.21% -23.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $7.49 million 66.82 -$148.84 million ($1.39) -2.08 Adaptive Biotechnologies $185.31 million 6.53 -$200.19 million ($1.37) -6.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Autolus Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.52%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 64.48%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. It offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

