Reviewing International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Rating) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Peoples Bankshares and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Peoples Bankshares N/A N/A N/A International Bancshares 43.47% 16.89% 2.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Peoples Bankshares N/A N/A N/A $0.00 461.57 International Bancshares $712.91 million 4.04 $300.23 million $5.58 8.30

This table compares New Peoples Bankshares and International Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than New Peoples Bankshares. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Peoples Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Peoples Bankshares and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Peoples Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International Bancshares beats New Peoples Bankshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Peoples Bankshares

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc. that provides general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans; residential mortgage loans, including residential first and second, residential construction, home equity lines of credit, and term loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home improvement, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; investment services, which include fixed income products, variable annuities, mutual funds, indexed certificates of deposit, individual retirement and managed money accounts, long term care insurance, employee group benefit and college savings plans, and financial and estate planning. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, cash management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts; interactive teller machine (ITM), debit, and credit card services; and electronic banking services, such as internet banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant transaction processing, and wire transfer services, as well as operates walk-up tellers, drive-in windows, and ITMs. The company operates full-service branches located in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee; and loan production office in Boone, North Carolina. New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Honaker, Virginia.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

