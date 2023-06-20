RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

