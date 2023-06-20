RMR Wealth Builders Has $22.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 96,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 99,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

