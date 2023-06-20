RMR Wealth Builders Has $546,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $242.91 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

