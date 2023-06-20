RMR Wealth Builders Has $741,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.8% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 469.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $203.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.22 and its 200-day moving average is $202.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

