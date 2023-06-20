RMR Wealth Builders Increases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after purchasing an additional 638,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

