RMR Wealth Builders Sells 7,053 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.