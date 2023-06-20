RMR Wealth Builders Sells 77 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,675,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $470.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

