Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.34).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROR. Shore Capital raised Rotork to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.48) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.22) to GBX 345 ($4.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 314 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 325.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.82. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,919.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.41).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

