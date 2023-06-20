Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.72

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.72 and last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 2012858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

