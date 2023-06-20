RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Plans GBX 2.40 Dividend

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RWS Stock Performance

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.27) on Tuesday. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 417.49 ($5.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £996.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,724.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RWS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.01) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Insider Transactions at RWS

RWS Company Profile

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,205.37). In other RWS news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($61,932.18). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,205.37). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,032,000. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

