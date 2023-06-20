Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Up to $52.04

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.04, but opened at $53.48. Sanofi shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 514,928 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $14,911,080,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

