Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Up to $52.04

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.04, but opened at $53.48. Sanofi shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 514,928 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Sanofi Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.
Sanofi Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $14,911,080,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
