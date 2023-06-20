Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

